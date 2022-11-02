The November update is here! Smash turkeys alone or with a friend in this new, smashing update!

In the single-player edition of this update, you will be smashing 10 turkeys as fast as you can, using the specials of each character to get to them faster.

However, in the 2-player splitscreen edition, both players with be competing and holding each other down, competing to smash just one, very difficult to catch, turkey.

Fixes include:

*Jack couldn't be hurt in splitscreen

*NEW UI changes. There is now an icon for Jack and Jill's sprint.

Have a happy November and have a great time! :)

-AesynthGrey