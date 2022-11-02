 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blockhead 2D update for 2 November 2022

November Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9849710 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The November update is here! Smash turkeys alone or with a friend in this new, smashing update!

In the single-player edition of this update, you will be smashing 10 turkeys as fast as you can, using the specials of each character to get to them faster.

However, in the 2-player splitscreen edition, both players with be competing and holding each other down, competing to smash just one, very difficult to catch, turkey.

Fixes include:

*Jack couldn't be hurt in splitscreen

*NEW UI changes. There is now an icon for Jack and Jill's sprint.

Have a happy November and have a great time! :)

-AesynthGrey

Changed files in this update

Depot 2062801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link