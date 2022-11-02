Infinimine V.40

-Fixed Skills not dealing the correct damage

-Fixed Recipe progress failing in a few situations due to last patch

-Fixed a party mode port case that would think you needed to port when you didn't

-Fixed Boss HP not scaling based on players

-Fixed a bug that was preventing ore from being added to your ore inventory when not one shotting blocks

-Fixed gold calculations/displays

-Added Gold/Infinium Amount on the block UI of the block your attacking this updates based on the health of the block

-Balance Fix - Complete reset and refund of all gold spent on gold upgrades on login

-Gold upgrade Pack capacity was made stronger than it was previously

-All other upgrades were scaled to give more but cost more as well

-Changed how pick recipes sync to client to improve performance

-Changed how block changes are sent to client to improve performance

-Possible fix for ore weight speed reduction applying at guild when it shouldn't

-Pick range reduced while in Boss Arena

-Fixed the boss type not syncing to client so the client knew what text to show in the teleport popup

-Pablo now has a unique basic attack

-Gold Per min added to bottom bar

-Fixed issue with Pablo's icon not being hidden when switching classes in the mining class UI

-Gaetan's ult now gives 25% Double attack instead of 50%, with his class having guaranteed crits and this made it very easy to completely ignore crit and double attack and just stack attack speed and damage

-Added Sell All button