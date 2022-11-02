-Fixed Skills not dealing the correct damage
-Fixed Recipe progress failing in a few situations due to last patch
-Fixed a party mode port case that would think you needed to port when you didn't
-Fixed Boss HP not scaling based on players
-Fixed a bug that was preventing ore from being added to your ore inventory when not one shotting blocks
-Fixed gold calculations/displays
-Added Gold/Infinium Amount on the block UI of the block your attacking this updates based on the health of the block
-Balance Fix - Complete reset and refund of all gold spent on gold upgrades on login
-Gold upgrade Pack capacity was made stronger than it was previously
-All other upgrades were scaled to give more but cost more as well
-Changed how pick recipes sync to client to improve performance
-Changed how block changes are sent to client to improve performance
-Possible fix for ore weight speed reduction applying at guild when it shouldn't
-Pick range reduced while in Boss Arena
-Fixed the boss type not syncing to client so the client knew what text to show in the teleport popup
-Pablo now has a unique basic attack
-Gold Per min added to bottom bar
-Fixed issue with Pablo's icon not being hidden when switching classes in the mining class UI
-Gaetan's ult now gives 25% Double attack instead of 50%, with his class having guaranteed crits and this made it very easy to completely ignore crit and double attack and just stack attack speed and damage
-Added Sell All button
Infinimine update for 2 November 2022
Infinimine V.40
