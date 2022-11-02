V0.7.7 - Higher Tier Runes, Increased potion effects and balance changes

Hey gladiators! This is just a small balancing patch that hopefully addresses a few issues some players have had with the game.
This week work started on dungeons, and that will take me quite a while - easily through til mid December, if not longer. Looking forward to showing you guys more once I have something to show.
Cheers, Oli
V 0.7.7 (Nov 2 2022):
--- NEW FEATURES ---
• Added in all remaining bow artwork to the game
--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---
• Added more energy to Stellar Beam in the Asteroids minigame
• Doubled healing /essence regained from potions
--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---
• Fixed a bug where shields disappeared when wielding a one handed gun (phaser/laser)
--- SHOP FIXES CHANGES ---
• Added warning text to the Enchant / Forge panels if you try to enchant items with lower level runes ( because they will actually lower the level of your weapon/armour.)
• Added high level runes 6,7,8 to shops and increased cost of runes
• Increased item level of blueprints to support higher levels
• Increased rate at which runes and blueprints appear in shops
--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---
• Allowed music to keep playing after Asteroid minigame has completed
• Potential fix for reloading characters experiencing strangeness with their campaigns ( ending early etc)
• Fixed an exploit where time would not pass after successfully completing a survival series
