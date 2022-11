Version 0.5.3.0 Release - Horses and more

Version 0.5.3.0 is released and with that it brings some new stuff

Eagle is still a play at your own risk character, its development will resume

Quick overview

Changes/Added:

-Added horses

-Added settings reset button

-Added ability to go into sleep mode by pressing H while sitting

-Added toggle to enable/disable camera bobbing

-Added visual damage to players skin when hurt

-Added Mule deer AI & Rabbit AI

-Adjusted top speed of all animals to be faster

There will be a development blog coming out again for new upcoming features, please check back here for more news and development.

Have a great day!

-Opendix

