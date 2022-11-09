Once Upon a Jester is out now!

We've been keeping this under wraps for a while now, but that's right -

ONCE UPON A JESTER IS FINALLY OUT RIGHT NOW!!1

It's available on both Steam and Nintendo Switch. In fact, it was just showcased during the Nintendo Indie World!

You can see our amazing launch trailer in all its glory here:



And, to make the launch even more exciting, we've also announced that two beloved streamers - Karl Jacobs and Foolish Gamers voice characters you can meet in Once Upon a Jester!

Geez, what a day, huh?

Anyway, hope you enjoy the game! You can always let us know how you like it on our socials <3

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BonteAvond

Discord: https://discord.gg/t85AhwqWrd

Website: https://www.bonte-avond.com/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bonte_avond

Bandcamp: https://bonteavond.bandcamp.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bonte_avond