Introducing Ex-Terminator

NEW CHARACTER AND NEW WEAPON

New Character: Ex-Terminator

Introducing the newest member of the Robot Resistors family: Ex-Terminator

Starts with Gauss Rifle (also new), +5% base movement speed, and a new unique ability: Decoy

Decoy creates a holographic decoy at the player’s feet, and for its duration, attracts enemies to itself instead of the player. After a few seconds, the decoy explodes, damaging nearby enemies

Unlockable in-game, check the Character Select Menu for more details

New Weapon: Gauss Rifle

Meet the Gauss Rifle, a long-range single-target high-damage weapon with medium attack speed that has a chance to shoot multiple times in quick succession

Each volley has a chance to fire additional bonus shots, a chance which is lowered as each bonus shot is fired before the next volley begins. Leveling up this weapon as well as the Weapon Enhancer passive and Probability passive will increase the chances of multiple rounds being fired.

Unlockable for use by all characters in-game, check the Weapons tab in the Armory menu for more details

Currently this weapon does not have an ultimate upgrade (Coming soon!)

Tinier Things

Added small rock doodads back to the Robot Graveyard. They no longer block movement and are smaller.

Fixed a bug in stage select that showed placeholder art if selecting the back button (thanks to Gensam for pointing this out!)

Poison no longer kills players on its own (but still penetrates shields, watch out for green spore clouds and robo-snakes!)

Additional typos fixed!

Bug fix: drops and key items will no longer disappear if the player moves very far away (thanks to AvoidTheVoid for pointing this out!)

Bug fix: fixed rare crash that could occur when leveling up twice in the same frame with max level weapons (thanks to Mindworm Jim for pointing this out!)

Bug fix: pushing spacebar when on the Score Screen as Lucky 1101 will no longer crash the game

Additional Notes From the Robot Resistors Team

We have been so pleased with the early response to our game, and are so grateful people are enjoying it! We are currently working hard on the 3rd of 5 planned stages before the 1.0 launch, as well smaller things like new passive abilities, upgrades, and improvements to balance and progression. Please feel free to ask questions, give feedback, and report bugs on the forums or on our Discord channel: https://discord.gg/hjuE7FGGGb. Thanks so much for playing!