Major RISK Update v3.8, our biggest update for 2022!

Attention RISK Generals!

Welcome to RISK v3.8!

What a HUGE update we have for you with a whole new game mode, ranking updates, some big updates to our UI, as well as some quality of life improvements.

PORTALS

Jump across the board, portals are here!

Portals is a brand new game mode that can be turned on/off like Blizzards and Fog of War.

Portal locations are randomised each game, creating new links between non-adjacent territories. There are two ways to play: Stable and Unstable portals.

Stable portals: portals will remain in the same location for the duration of the game.

Unstable portals: portals will change locations throughout the game and be unusable for one turn while they re-spawn.

Portals are premium exclusive for hosting players, however any player can join a game with portals enabled.

The following game modes modifiers will now be premium-exclusive for hosting players.

Portals

Zombies

Blizzards

Fog of War

Non-premium players are still able to join any games in these modes and with these modifiers, however you will need Premium to be able to create games in these modes and with these modifiers. Blizzards, Fog of War and Zombie Apocalypse are still able to be played solo in scenarios only by all players

RANKING CHANGES

We want to thank you for playing our game and giving us feedback on how we can improve it.

The RISK player base and community have provided some great feedback around the current ranking system, so we’ve made some changes to address the feedback we’ve received.

1v1 and FFA Split

We have split Ranked into 1v1 and Free-For-All (FFA), each with their own ELO ranking system and leaderboard. Your current rank will be refected in the FFA rank system. All players will start fresh in their 1v1 rank.

Rank Points Visibility

Your profile now shows your rank skill points for 1v1 and FFA.*

*skill points displayed are now divided by 100 to make them easier to read for example a Grandmaster with 2.6 million skill points is now 2,600,00 / 100 = 2,600)

Rank Decay

Ranks will be “soft reset” and/or “decayed” each season, depending on if the player has played or not.

If you have completed a qualifying game in the previous season, your ranking class will be dropped to the bottom of the rank class you are currently in.

For each season that you do not play a ranked game, your ranking points will be dropped to the bottom of the previous rank class. Note that this will stack - meaning if you do not play any qualifying games for three seasons in a row, your rank will decay by three rank classes.

This will apply individually to both the 1v1 system and FFA ranking system. This means if you play a 1v1 ranked game but no FFA, then your 1v1 ranking points will be reset to the bottom of your current rank and FFA rank class will go back to the previous rank class,

You will still need to complete a ranked game to be shown on the leaderboard each season.

NEW HOME SCREEN AND SETTINGS UI

We have made an overhaul to our Home and Setting screens to make it easier for players to navigate, create and join games (and show off your shiny new troop and dice)!

OTHER

Neutral Territories (AI Inactivity Behavior)

Players can now set the behaviour of the AI that will take over when another player is inactive or disconnects from a game.

Automated: Player is taken over by a standard bot.

Neutral: Player is taken over by a neutral bot that will not attack. After 10 minutes they will forfeit.

Bug fixes

Dice mode will now automatically reset to Blitz after every turn

Message displayed when you hit the daily Battle Points cap

Fixed visual bugs with territory UI in game

Fixed iOS Facebook login issues

Fixed arrow keys now able to change draft numbers

Yellow popups now accept the enter key as input

Fixed Battle Points level up animations

…and more!

Keep an eye on the in game news posts for helpful tips, updates and FAQ's on the new features in v3.8

This has been a really big update for us and we are really excited for you to play it! We have another smaller update with more Battle Points levels and rewards as well as some new dice planned for later this month as well as a shiny new map pack to finish of 2022.

Our next major gameplay update will be in 2023.

Signing off,

The RISK Team @ SMG