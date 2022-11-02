 Skip to content

The Wall update for 2 November 2022

Update 1.3.0 - New M39 Rifle and European Server

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update, per the community's request, I added a new semi-auto tier4 rifle - The M39 EMR!
I also added a European server to help with pings of players across the world.

Full Changelog:

  • Added European server
  • Added M39 EMR rifle
  • Fixed matchmaking kicking all players if people fail to connect to match
  • Fixed incorrect screen crack/blood image effects when DLSS is enabled
  • Nerfed t2 smg recoil
  • Added public squad count indicator to main menu
  • Fixed blood overlay showing when not damaged
  • Fixed bullet whiz sound fx sometimes not playing
  • Fixed some animations
  • Fixed ferns not being removed by shovel in Construction map
  • Increased wood foundation cost to 250
  • Decreased wood foundation health to 250
  • Fixed bugged power on/off audio
  • Reduced electricity tower health to 600/1000

