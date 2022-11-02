Update 1.3.0 - New M39 Rifle and European Server

In this update, per the community's request, I added a new semi-auto tier4 rifle - The M39 EMR!
I also added a European server to help with pings of players across the world.
Full Changelog:
- Added European server
- Added M39 EMR rifle
- Fixed matchmaking kicking all players if people fail to connect to match
- Fixed incorrect screen crack/blood image effects when DLSS is enabled
- Nerfed t2 smg recoil
- Added public squad count indicator to main menu
- Fixed blood overlay showing when not damaged
- Fixed bullet whiz sound fx sometimes not playing
- Fixed some animations
- Fixed ferns not being removed by shovel in Construction map
- Increased wood foundation cost to 250
- Decreased wood foundation health to 250
- Fixed bugged power on/off audio
- Reduced electricity tower health to 600/1000
