Closer To Home update for 1 November 2022

Re-done-did the inventory

Build 9848841 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Inventory redesigned to look way better and contain the recent player thoughts.

Examples:

  • Skateboard added to inventory.
  • There's my bus
  • Return to rabbit with the gift

Inventory is now fully navigable with just WASD, or alternatively via the mouse.

