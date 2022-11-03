Patch 1.6.4.0 Notes

Patch 1.6.4.0 is now live!

Hello everyone,

we just released a new patch!

The lobby browser now provides information about the different word packages used in each lobby. To see this information simply hover over one of the lobbies in the browser and a tooltip will appear. Thank you everoyne for your feedback on this!

The Creative Mode (formerly known as Free Draw) can now be enjoyed by up to 16 friends simultaneously. We will improve this feature with the next patch so that you can actually see who is drawing what.

We have more news for you: Scribble It! is now available in the Microsoft Store.

We hope to reach more playes this way to help populate the servers! As a consequence of this and for future plans we decided to move the place where word packages are hosted from the Steam Workshop to another storage. This step was necessary so that everyone can enjoy all of the thousands of community word packages - no matter from which store or platform they are coming. Don't worry - all word packages will be migrated and nothing should be lost. You will still be able to access all of your subscriptions to your favorite word packages plus your own creations from inside the game. Let us know if you are missing some of your subscribed or created word packages.

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!

Patch Notes

Released in Microsoft Store

Added Creative Mode multiplayer for up to 16 players with chat

Now showing word package preview, when hovering over custom lobby

Streaming settings are now automatically opened, when clicking Stream Wars without having Twitch.tv integration configured properly

Switched to PlayFab for cross-store word packages

Bugfixes