Valor update for 1 November 2022

November Championship

Share · View all patches · Build 9848444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As we look forward to the release, and look back at this year's Halloween, a new competition starts!
The November Championship will focus on the spooky theme: Castle Sanguine and Victoria! The end score will be determined by the sum of the scores on the Castle Sanguine and Victoria leaderboards.

  • The Top 3 at the end of the championship will receive a place in the Valor Hall of Fame
  • Top Top 5 at the end of the championship will receive the Gladiator role in our Official Discord Server

The November Championship ends November 31st at 23:59.

