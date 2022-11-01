As we look forward to the release, and look back at this year's Halloween, a new competition starts!

The November Championship will focus on the spooky theme: Castle Sanguine and Victoria! The end score will be determined by the sum of the scores on the Castle Sanguine and Victoria leaderboards.

The Top 3 at the end of the championship will receive a place in the Valor Hall of Fame

Top Top 5 at the end of the championship will receive the Gladiator role in our Official Discord Server

The November Championship ends November 31st at 23:59.