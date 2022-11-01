Post Release Hotfix!

Have you been a good child? Too bad, because neither we were. It turns out we forgot some "Dev" code in the game and if someone pressed "T" on their keyboard, Sister Madeline got destroyed to oblivion. That is why she was disappearing in many of your games!

Aside from that, we also hunted some naaasty nasty bugs that were really hard to reproduce from our side, here is the full changelog:

On the other hand, some children want Sister Madeline to have more memory and be faster in Normal mode. What do you think about that? Is she good as she is for new players or be should make her more pr0?

Full changelog: