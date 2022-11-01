Post Release Hotfix!

Have you been a good child? Too bad, because neither we were. It turns out we forgot some "Dev" code in the game and if someone pressed "T" on their keyboard, Sister Madeline got destroyed to oblivion. That is why she was disappearing in many of your games!
Aside from that, we also hunted some naaasty nasty bugs that were really hard to reproduce from our side, here is the full changelog:
On the other hand, some children want Sister Madeline to have more memory and be faster in Normal mode. What do you think about that? Is she good as she is for new players or be should make her more pr0?
Full changelog:
- Sister Madeline (SM) now doesn't get destroyed with "T"
- SM can't enter or get stuck in the yet inaccesible chicken and farm area next to the fountain.
- Fixed a bug were SM just stares at you while killing you but never performs the kill.
- SM now has better navigation in ladders and can't get stuck on those. If she does, there is some aditional game code to de-stuck her.
- Fixed a bug were the first electricity lever became inactive if you inserted a Fuse after quickly interacting with the lever.
- Fixed a bug were the prompt "Press TAB to show Questlog" did not appear on certain circumstances.
- Added a promt to invite the player to use the Photomode the first time you can go outside or the first time you access the rooftop. Press "P" to use the photomode. It is amazing!
- New sentence added to the post main door escape cinematic so players understand there are more areas they can explore now, including a new escape!
