Project Beril / 贝丽尔养成计划 update for 1 November 2022

A new achievement has been added.

Build 9848041 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new achievement has been added, which can be obtained after 1 cc the level 4-5 in the story mode.
All cleared players will automatically get this achievement when launching the game.

