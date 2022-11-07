Crossfire: Legion - November Patch

Patch notes :

November patch is here !

While this patch is relatively small on player facing side, a lot of behind the scenes work has been done towards the release of the game.

General updates :

• A graph display of stats is available after each game.

• A new Corebase prefab has been added to the Editor.

• The Snowbase 2v2 map has been added to the Payload mode.

Bug fixes :

• Fixed an issue where the Condors drones were sometimes causing the client to become unresponsive.

• Fixed multiple UI issues in the Army & Roster menus.

• Fixed multiple truncations/overlaps in all menus in the localized clients.