Crossfire: Legion update for 7 November 2022

Crossfire: Legion - November Patch

Patch notes :
November patch is here !
While this patch is relatively small on player facing side, a lot of behind the scenes work has been done towards the release of the game.
General updates :
• A graph display of stats is available after each game.
• A new Corebase prefab has been added to the Editor.
• The Snowbase 2v2 map has been added to the Payload mode.
Bug fixes :
• Fixed an issue where the Condors drones were sometimes causing the client to become unresponsive.
• Fixed multiple UI issues in the Army & Roster menus.
• Fixed multiple truncations/overlaps in all menus in the localized clients.

