Decorporation update for 1 November 2022

Update 1.2 Out Now

Build 9847886

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings co-workers!
Today we have a special update that we have worked on recently.

So what's on the menu?

  • Added an endgame weapon - Katana (you can get it from Boss Office, at the highest floor), it stays between saves so every new game you can use it.
  • Added a new weapon - Pencil.
  • Added an easter egg achievement related to the weapon mentioned above 👀.
  • Added a minimap for Above Average and Noob difficulty in style of building plan, you can also disable it in the Options.
  • Optimized audio RAM memory.
  • Improved UI performance.
  • Optimized materials (moved performance from CPU to GPU).
  • Added dynamic Occlusion Culling to improve performance.
  • Implemented static Occlusion Culling from Unity.
  • Added button to Options to remove saved data (for ex. Katana, saved options, etc).
  • Added benchmark to the game (to use it type: "run_performance_test" in dev console).
  • Fixed unchanged from keybindings text in Tutorial.

Let us know your feedback about this or future update on our Discord server.

Have a fruitful day,
Cubepotato Games.

