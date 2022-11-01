Update 1.2 Out Now

Greetings co-workers!
Today we have a special update that we have worked on recently.
So what's on the menu?
- Added an endgame weapon - Katana (you can get it from Boss Office, at the highest floor), it stays between saves so every new game you can use it.
- Added a new weapon - Pencil.
- Added an easter egg achievement related to the weapon mentioned above 👀.
- Added a minimap for Above Average and Noob difficulty in style of building plan, you can also disable it in the Options.
- Optimized audio RAM memory.
- Improved UI performance.
- Optimized materials (moved performance from CPU to GPU).
- Added dynamic Occlusion Culling to improve performance.
- Implemented static Occlusion Culling from Unity.
- Added button to Options to remove saved data (for ex. Katana, saved options, etc).
- Added benchmark to the game (to use it type: "run_performance_test" in dev console).
- Fixed unchanged from keybindings text in Tutorial.
Let us know your feedback about this or future update on our Discord server.
Have a fruitful day,
Cubepotato Games.
