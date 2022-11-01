Update 1.2 Out Now

Share · View all patches · Build 9847886 · Last edited 1 November 2022 – 21:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Greetings co-workers!

Today we have a special update that we have worked on recently.

So what's on the menu?

Added an endgame weapon - Katana (you can get it from Boss Office, at the highest floor), it stays between saves so every new game you can use it.

Added a new weapon - Pencil.

Added an easter egg achievement related to the weapon mentioned above 👀.

Added a minimap for Above Average and Noob difficulty in style of building plan, you can also disable it in the Options.

Optimized audio RAM memory.

Improved UI performance.

Optimized materials (moved performance from CPU to GPU).

Added dynamic Occlusion Culling to improve performance.

Implemented static Occlusion Culling from Unity.

Added button to Options to remove saved data (for ex. Katana, saved options, etc).

Added benchmark to the game (to use it type: "run_performance_test" in dev console).

Fixed unchanged from keybindings text in Tutorial.

Let us know your feedback about this or future update on our Discord server.

Have a fruitful day,

Cubepotato Games.