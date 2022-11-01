MuGen - The Music Generator leaves Early Access!

MuGen - The Music Generator has left Early Access!

Melody generation is totally revamped!

We have implemented a new form of melody generation called chord strumming. It works by strumming each chord according to a strumming pattern, much like how you would play a melody on a guitar.

You can choose if the strumming pattern should be kept throughout the song, change per song part (verse, chorus...) or even change every chord for those experimental, unpredictable melodies!

(The checkbox for chord based melody has been removed, and you can now choose between chord based, scale based and chord strumming melodies.)

Now go and unleash your creativity!