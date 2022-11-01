 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MuGen - The Music Generator update for 1 November 2022

MuGen - The Music Generator leaves Early Access!

Share · View all patches · Build 9847743 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

MuGen - The Music Generator has left Early Access!

Melody generation is totally revamped!

We have implemented a new form of melody generation called chord strumming. It works by strumming each chord according to a strumming pattern, much like how you would play a melody on a guitar.

You can choose if the strumming pattern should be kept throughout the song, change per song part (verse, chorus...) or even change every chord for those experimental, unpredictable melodies!

(The checkbox for chord based melody has been removed, and you can now choose between chord based, scale based and chord strumming melodies.)

Now go and unleash your creativity!

Changed files in this update

MuGen - The Music Generator Content Depot 1806341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link