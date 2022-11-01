 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

With Good Intentions update for 1 November 2022

v1.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9847614 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're alive and still improving the game!

Hello there!

We're not just sitting around. We are studying the feedback on all social networks and fixing bugs in the game.

Added:

  • Music in the main menu.
  • New save file system - now there won't be very many save folders

Fixed:

  • Game no longer slows down at the beginning
  • Fixed checkpoints: after you die, you can load into a checkpoint in the future
  • Front layers of backgrounds overlap characters again
  • No more unnecessary saves
  • Last chapters no longer slow down

We also have big plans:

  • Improve the UI visually.
  • Clearer tutorials for the game

Changed files in this update

Depot 1903722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link