We're alive and still improving the game!
Hello there!
We're not just sitting around. We are studying the feedback on all social networks and fixing bugs in the game.
Added:
- Music in the main menu.
- New save file system - now there won't be very many save folders
Fixed:
- Game no longer slows down at the beginning
- Fixed checkpoints: after you die, you can load into a checkpoint in the future
- Front layers of backgrounds overlap characters again
- No more unnecessary saves
- Last chapters no longer slow down
We also have big plans:
- Improve the UI visually.
- Clearer tutorials for the game
Changed files in this update