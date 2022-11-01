Share · View all patches · Build 9847614 · Last edited 1 November 2022 – 20:26:20 UTC by Wendy

We're alive and still improving the game!

Hello there!

We're not just sitting around. We are studying the feedback on all social networks and fixing bugs in the game.

Added:

Music in the main menu.

New save file system - now there won't be very many save folders

Fixed:

Game no longer slows down at the beginning

Fixed checkpoints: after you die, you can load into a checkpoint in the future

Front layers of backgrounds overlap characters again

No more unnecessary saves

Last chapters no longer slow down

We also have big plans: