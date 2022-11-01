v1.03 Patch Notes

Gambling: Random Box
The price fluctuation rate of Heroic/Legendary items has been reduced.
- Heroic: ₩20,000~₩70,000 → ₩20,000~₩40,000
- Legend: ₩60,000~₩120,000 → ₩50,000~₩100,000
Gambling: Cryptocurrency
Hourly variable amount of MVC and RTC has been reduced by ₩100. Now time doesn't pass while you're watching headline news.
Gambling: Blackjack
From now on, 40 minutes of in-game time will flow at the end of every cycle(5 games). In return, win/lose multiplier changed from +0.5/-0.5 to +0.6/-0.4.
Gambling: Poker
30 minutes of in-game time will flow after every game.
Gambling: Roulette
From now on, 30 minutes of in-game time will flow after every game. In return, the multipliers of all options have been slightly increased.
Minigame: DmD card game
- Angra Mainyu's attack power has been reduced from 5 to 3.
- Spenta Mainyu's HP decreased from 5 to 3.
- Spirit King Oberon's attack power has been reduced from 3 to 2.
QoL Patches
- Time won't pass when you are listening to an explanation of gambling.
- If HP becomes 0 while playing Blackjack/Poker/Roulette, you'll survive without dying for once.
Fix bugs
- Fixed a bug where the bet amount was deducted twice if you lose in High & Low.
- Fixed a time-twisting bug that occured when sleeping in bed or when time stops.
