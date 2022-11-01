v1.03 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9847590 · Last edited 1 November 2022 – 21:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Gambling: Random Box

The price fluctuation rate of Heroic/Legendary items has been reduced.

Heroic: ₩20,000~₩70,000 → ₩20,000~₩40,000

Legend: ₩60,000~₩120,000 → ₩50,000~₩100,000

Gambling: Cryptocurrency

Hourly variable amount of MVC and RTC has been reduced by ₩100. Now time doesn't pass while you're watching headline news.

Gambling: Blackjack

From now on, 40 minutes of in-game time will flow at the end of every cycle(5 games). In return, win/lose multiplier changed from +0.5/-0.5 to +0.6/-0.4.

Gambling: Poker

30 minutes of in-game time will flow after every game.

Gambling: Roulette

From now on, 30 minutes of in-game time will flow after every game. In return, the multipliers of all options have been slightly increased.

Minigame: DmD card game

Angra Mainyu's attack power has been reduced from 5 to 3.

Spenta Mainyu's HP decreased from 5 to 3.

Spirit King Oberon's attack power has been reduced from 3 to 2.

QoL Patches

Time won't pass when you are listening to an explanation of gambling.

If HP becomes 0 while playing Blackjack/Poker/Roulette, you'll survive without dying for once.

Fix bugs