DREAMWILD update for 1 November 2022

DREAMWILD Patch Notes for November 1st, 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small patch to bring a few improvements to the gameplay of DREAMWILD.

Changes:

  • Added optional Speedometer to Options menu
  • Added Fullscreen Toggle to Options Menu
  • Improved loading in 2D areas
  • Redesigned Home and Level portals to be easier to enter
  • Added dark background to tutorial text for easier reading
  • Fixed the Arcsprite being misnamed "Allsprite" in places
  • Fixed problem with Water in final boss arena making movement feel sluggish
  • Added boundaries to final boss arena

I hope these fixes and changes will help DREAMWILD be a fun and smooth experience for all of you!

-Finn T.

