DREAMWILD Patch Notes for November 1st, 2022

This is a small patch to bring a few improvements to the gameplay of DREAMWILD.
Changes:
- Added optional Speedometer to Options menu
- Added Fullscreen Toggle to Options Menu
- Improved loading in 2D areas
- Redesigned Home and Level portals to be easier to enter
- Added dark background to tutorial text for easier reading
- Fixed the Arcsprite being misnamed "Allsprite" in places
- Fixed problem with Water in final boss arena making movement feel sluggish
- Added boundaries to final boss arena
I hope these fixes and changes will help DREAMWILD be a fun and smooth experience for all of you!
-Finn T.
Changed files in this update