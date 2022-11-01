DREAMWILD Patch Notes for November 1st, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9847579 · Last edited 1 November 2022 – 20:09:20 UTC by Wendy

This is a small patch to bring a few improvements to the gameplay of DREAMWILD.

Changes:

Added optional Speedometer to Options menu

Added Fullscreen Toggle to Options Menu

Improved loading in 2D areas

Redesigned Home and Level portals to be easier to enter

Added dark background to tutorial text for easier reading

Fixed the Arcsprite being misnamed "Allsprite" in places

Fixed problem with Water in final boss arena making movement feel sluggish

Added boundaries to final boss arena

I hope these fixes and changes will help DREAMWILD be a fun and smooth experience for all of you!

-Finn T.