Big Map Creator update and TABS Switch release!

The map creator update is here!
The Map Creator includes the following features:
- Landscape sculpting and painting tools
- Ability to place and manipulate various objects on your map
- Ability to add various hazards to your map
- A trigger system, activating effects, or various dispensers
- Six map themes to choose from
- Three different types of weather to choose from for your map
Patch notes:
- Added Map Creator mode
- Fixed Sarissa units spinning on spawn
- Fixed multiple custom unit clothing items that weren't rendering properly when placed in a battle
- Fixed multiple custom unit props that were missing or incorrectly displayed
- Fixed some localization issues
- Fixed issues where some achievements (Make Them Fly, You Are Billy the Kid, Arrows From the Cart, and Castlevanic) were not unlocking as expected
- Fixed an issue where the user was unable to name a custom unit or custom faction
- Fixed an issue where custom factions wouldn't load after restarting the game
- Fixed some input conflicts that would occur if the player was swapping between a gamepad and keyboard/mouse
- Improved game stability to prevent crashes
Remember to restart steam and verify the integrity of the game files if your game isn't updated.
Nintendo Switch release!
We’re also happy to finally be releasing TABS on Nintendo Switch today, you can get it here: https://www.nintendo.com/store/products/totally-accurate-battle-simulator-switch
We’re also working on the Playstation release and the neon-inspired props for the unit creator. You can see our updated roadmap here: www.landfall.se/tabs-roadmap
Changed files in this update