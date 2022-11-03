Big Map Creator update and TABS Switch release!

Share · View all patches · Build 9847463 · Last edited 3 November 2022 – 13:06:06 UTC by Wendy

The Map Creator includes the following features:

Landscape sculpting and painting tools

Ability to place and manipulate various objects on your map

Ability to add various hazards to your map

A trigger system, activating effects, or various dispensers

Six map themes to choose from

Three different types of weather to choose from for your map

Patch notes:

Added Map Creator mode

Fixed Sarissa units spinning on spawn

Fixed multiple custom unit clothing items that weren't rendering properly when placed in a battle

Fixed multiple custom unit props that were missing or incorrectly displayed

Fixed some localization issues

Fixed issues where some achievements (Make Them Fly, You Are Billy the Kid, Arrows From the Cart, and Castlevanic) were not unlocking as expected

Fixed an issue where the user was unable to name a custom unit or custom faction

Fixed an issue where custom factions wouldn't load after restarting the game

Fixed some input conflicts that would occur if the player was swapping between a gamepad and keyboard/mouse

Improved game stability to prevent crashes

Remember to restart steam and verify the integrity of the game files if your game isn't updated.

Nintendo Switch release!

We’re also happy to finally be releasing TABS on Nintendo Switch today, you can get it here: https://www.nintendo.com/store/products/totally-accurate-battle-simulator-switch

We’re also working on the Playstation release and the neon-inspired props for the unit creator. You can see our updated roadmap here: www.landfall.se/tabs-roadmap