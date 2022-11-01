 Skip to content

Pursuit of Power 2 : The Chaos Dimension update for 1 November 2022

Added a new skirmish board called 'CenterStart'

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds a new skirmish board called CenterStart, which has 4 spawn points. Players start at the center of the board, where the scenery is used to partition the map into sections. The board is compact, loaded with magic sources, and full of action. Supports 2-4 players.

