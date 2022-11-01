This update adds a new skirmish board called CenterStart, which has 4 spawn points. Players start at the center of the board, where the scenery is used to partition the map into sections. The board is compact, loaded with magic sources, and full of action. Supports 2-4 players.
Pursuit of Power 2 : The Chaos Dimension update for 1 November 2022
Added a new skirmish board called 'CenterStart'
Patchnotes via Steam Community
