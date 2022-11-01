 Skip to content

CESSPOOL update for 1 November 2022

JAIL CHESTS IN NEWGAME+

CESSPOOL update for 1 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The CHESTS containing the keys of the 1st dungeon was not re-filled during a newgame+ run, that’s been fixed!
(so go in search of the other two secret roads!)

