The CHESTS containing the keys of the 1st dungeon was not re-filled during a newgame+ run, that’s been fixed!
(so go in search of the other two secret roads!)
CESSPOOL update for 1 November 2022
JAIL CHESTS IN NEWGAME+
The CHESTS containing the keys of the 1st dungeon was not re-filled during a newgame+ run, that's been fixed!
