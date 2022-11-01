v0.4.11: playlist mode, interface changes and QoL

This update adds new features and quality of life changes to the interface.
Changes
- Added a Playlist functionality, you can now play a queue of multiple files by pressing Q on the File Select menu. By default, the play order will be shuffled, but you can change this in the settings
- Added an animated countdown when resuming from a pause (this can be turned off in Settings)
- Added an option to toggle "input lines" to indicate your input position on the ground. It is now by default only shown for errors
- Added an option to display input timing when you didn't hit a perfect timing on a successful input
- The BPM is now displayed on the end-score screen
- Added a "Retry" button on the end-score screen
- Added "Toggle Favorite" functionality on the end-score screen (useful when playing in Playlist mode)
- Added a button on the Pause Menu to skip to the next track when playing in Playlist-mode
- Changed the error text when an incorrect input is pressed, to something less verbose
- Upgraded the default font to support accents and ligatures, which looks noticeably nicer with latin-based languages
- The activation visual effect of circle and square zones is now slightly larger
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the Error Popup could show "No Obstacle" instead of "Too Late"
- Fixed a bug with inputs being enqueued in some situations when the game's window was not focused
- Fixed a rare bug with tracks loaded from cache file, that could have a few obstacles missing at the end
- Changed ground zones indicator to fade-in based on distance instead of time, to fix an issue where they would suddenly fade-in during slow-motion jumps or the intro walk
- UI Buttons with an icon now have their text properly centered
