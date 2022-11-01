v0.4.11: playlist mode, interface changes and QoL

This update adds new features and quality of life changes to the interface.

Please join our Discord or the Discussions Forum to share your feedback about this new patch!

Changes

Added a Playlist functionality, you can now play a queue of multiple files by pressing Q on the File Select menu. By default, the play order will be shuffled, but you can change this in the settings

Added an animated countdown when resuming from a pause (this can be turned off in Settings)

Added an option to toggle "input lines" to indicate your input position on the ground. It is now by default only shown for errors

Added an option to display input timing when you didn't hit a perfect timing on a successful input

The BPM is now displayed on the end-score screen

Added a "Retry" button on the end-score screen

Added "Toggle Favorite" functionality on the end-score screen (useful when playing in Playlist mode)

Added a button on the Pause Menu to skip to the next track when playing in Playlist-mode

Changed the error text when an incorrect input is pressed, to something less verbose

Upgraded the default font to support accents and ligatures, which looks noticeably nicer with latin-based languages

The activation visual effect of circle and square zones is now slightly larger

Bug Fixes