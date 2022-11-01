 Skip to content

Abstract Grind update for 1 November 2022

Patch 2.5.5 Frostbolt

Patch 2.5.5 Frostbolt

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New skill: Frostbolt (Spell | Elemental | Projectile) Base cooldown: 4.65s
Frostbolt is a projectile spell which chills enemies on hit. Every time Frostbolt is casted, you summon an ice cube behind a character, if amount of cubes reaches 2, cubes will launch forward on next Frostbolt cast.
Priest class buff: Grants 1 use of "Guardian Angel", which saves from lava-death once if you happen to fall off.

