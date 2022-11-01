 Skip to content

Osiris: New Dawn update for 1 November 2022

Story Update Tweaks - v0.5.607

Story Update Tweaks - v0.5.607

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Explorers! Since the Story Update released, we've received invaluable feedback from our community and instantly jumped in to handle some of these issues.

Change List

Added - System Computer now explains Recycling in the Create Leather Mission
Fixed - Biodome and Hallway now properly unlock in the Mission structure
Fixed - Story based repairable objects will no longer dismantle
Changed - Gathering creature hide has now been merged with the Create Leather Mission
Changed - Creative console command now is only accessible in Creative Mode and Private Universe

There is still a bit more we're working on, such as the Comms Relay Mission, and will be looking at that next.

Also, please remember, the AI was completely refactored and many of the AI creatures are being reworked and fitted to this new AI system. These creatures will be re-added in the next major update.

Aside from that, thank you for playing and we hope you are enjoying The Story Update!

-Brian

