Paradox Vector update for 1 November 2022

Paradox Vector Updated to 1.1.4 - Enemy Speed Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9847044 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Someone on the forum complained that the enemies in Paradox Vector were too fast. I took this as an individual preference at the time, I thought they were fast, but not so fast as to be of concern to most players.

However, I recently updated my graphics card and realized that the enemy speed (for the green spider-like robot guards and the green floating eyeball guards) was somehow linked to the framerate!

This was poorly designed and should have been discovered during testing, but I guess I did not have access to a fast enough graphics card at the time.

So I have made the guard movement independent of frame-rate, as it should have been at the first.

