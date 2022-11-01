PixelOver 0.12.1 Engine update

Share · View all patches · Build 9846984 · Last edited 1 November 2022 – 18:32:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello, PixelOver migrated from Godot 3.4 beta to 3.5.1, not a lot of changes on your side but behind it a lot of dependencies have been replaced/updated, it should improve the stability and the performance.

Also, this update adds new features for the view UI.

A new example project is available in the example/ folder in PixelOver download.



New features

[table]

[tr]

[td]

Added a subtool to manage visibility and selectability of every objects. It can be minimized with its top left button.



[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Changes

[table]

[tr]

[td]

Now not only the panel layouts but all the views settings are saved from last project settings to be applied on new projects. Can be disabled in Settings/Project/Layout Update from last modified project.

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Bug fixes

[table]

[tr]

[td]Bug[/td]

[td]Ref[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed bone and gradient tool scale crash.[/td]

[td]

Not reported

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed object global transform when moved in another parent object.[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Creating shape tool now follows well the mouse under transformed bones.[/td]

[td]

Not reported

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

New Roadmap

[table]

[tr]

[th]Animation[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Import rigged 3D models with animations.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Inverse kinematics.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Bone mesh deformation.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Ability to save and load animation.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Tools and objects[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Gradient with easing function.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Particles and fluids.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Lights.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Pixelation[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]More pixel-art oriented resampler.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Polish line and internal edges.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Importation & Export[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Import 3D formats GLTF (FBX and DAE soon).[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Import 2D formats Aseprite, PSD.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Export separated layers.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Export different views as normal and depth.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Application[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Theme customization.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Internationalization.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Keybindings.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Lighter project type. To batch pixelates files without any transformation.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

ːsteamthumbsupː Available features but could be improved.

ːsteamthisː New available features added with this version.

If you see bugs or want to propose features, you can do it at the community, thank you !