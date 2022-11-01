V. Update 1.1.0

Hello! It's been a while hasn't it? You may have thought all my words and promises were lies and jests, but I promise you they are not! So now here we are! Update 1.1.0, or part 1 of the "Relapse Updates"

This is a pretty massive update, not only changing and adding things mechanically, but also a lot of internal changes within the inner-workings of the game itself... which may have lead to some trouble.

too make a long story short, if you are someone who has owned the game before this update, your save data is most likely lost. Now I know that sounds bad... and it is... BUT! It was a sacrifice I believe was worth it! The reason this has happened is because I had to revert back to an older version of Nw.js (The browser emulator that allows STD to run as a standalone .exe) so that I could FINALLY add steam integration, it took A LOT of digging through old forum posts and back websites but it has been done, something I thought would not be possible. Again, this will only affect those who installed version 1.0.9 and older, for all you new folks you shouldn't have any worries! For those people affected also, you will most likely notice an error that occurs when you start the game, I'll be posting a step-by-step tutorial of how to stop this error from appearing (it's as simple as deleting 1 file in your %localappdata% folder for Shoot Trip Die.)

I hope this hiccup won't turn you away from trying out the new update, as personally I believe all the balances and new content will defiantly be worth it! so without a further ado, here are all the changes listed below!

[CHANGES REGAURDING TO SPOILERS WILL BE LABELED IN THERE OWN SECTION!]

Changes

'Guitar pick' no longer takes charges and can be used infinitely.

'House key' now has a audio cue when used.

Retroactively changed most boards (most prominent in the 3rd and 4th dimension, less enemy spam overall.)

'Grubbles' shoot less frequently.

'Grubbles' move slightly slower and slightly less frequently.

Slightly changed 'Cumdrops' animation along with color pallet.

The enemy 'Blubber' has been moved to 'The Grongle Sweats' and has been visually overhauled.

The enemy 'Blubber's' name has changed to 'Muskmo'.

Slot Machine Payout for 'Charge' will instantly recharge the active item your holding (Upped from just 5.)

Slot Machine Payout for 'Charge' will no longer drop the max item charge number.

Slot Machine Payout for 'Reroll' will no longer reduce the price of an item on screen.

Slot Machine's getting clogged no longer get added to your "Slots broken" counter, instead physically destroying them does.

The enemy 'Bulwark's Faith' has been removed.

The enemy 'Prophet' has had a big change to it's behavior. It no longer heals enemies but rather periodically summons bulwark pulse rings. It also no longer does a flurry of attacks when all enemies on screen beside it have been killed. The Prophet, in most cases, has replaced the old enemy 'Bulwark's faith' on boards.

The boss 'Cumswamp' now only shoots 16 bullets instead of 24 after finishing it's spin attack.

Made 'Cumswamp' puke attack less fast.

Changed 'Cumswamp' attack randomization. (Should heal back-to-back less frequently.)

Made 'Melvin's' Intro Speech louder.

Made the bullets during 'Melvin's' absorb attack much slower but accelerate at a quicker rate, allowing for player's to better dodge the attack.

Made 'Melvin's' intro bullet storm shoot much less bullets. (only a single ring of 24 bullets)

Made 'Mevlin's' Screen dash attack have a louder audio cue along with a proper visual cue.

Slightly altered 'Melvin's' normal bullet spread attack pattern.

Increased the amount of places 'Melvin' can spawn bones during his 2nd phase.

Lowered 'Melvin's' HP from 240 to 160.

Increased Melvin's Boss Armor strength.

Changed 'Melvin's' attack randomization. (Harder attacks should happen less often)

The enemy 'Maskmer' now ignores invincibility frames, and will teleport you in the instant it touches you.

The enemy 'Mevlin's Sigil' has been visually overhauled, along with getting it's name changed to 'Cucuy'

The bloating bullets spawned by 'Junkster's' swell than explode much faster.

The enemy 'Wage Cuck' no longer gains stage HP.

The item "Wrench" will no longer reduce the price of an item.

Brutal mode no longer speeds up enemies and enemy bullets.

Healing Tomatoes no longer spawn in Brutal Mode.

Made crates 20% less likely to give coins on Brutal mode.

Brutal mode and Standard mode now share the same item prices, overall items have a cheaper base price but have a wider array of

price increases and decreases.

Changed some item descriptions in the Item compendium screen.

Portraits of Chester that are flipping the bird add to the "birds flipped" counter.

Changed a handful of 'Bip Sez' phrases, all of them are of some use now.

Additions

Added 5 new items! See how they affect your next trips!

Added new monsters! Be weary of new threats on your adventure!

Steam integration! Open the steam overlay! Take screenshots and share them from the game, and most importantly, achievements!

Slot Machines can now be fixed! When they are clogged, fire at it and knock it up right! You only have a few chances to fix it before it explodes, so be careful!

Blood donation machines can be drained! Want the health back? Keep shooting at it till it explodes into blood! For each tank filled you'll gain a heart back, but when it blows up don't expect to be able to use it anymore...

Blood Donation machines remember blood you put in them between different casinos! Fill up just a little at a time to start and finish it off later!

New Casino layouts! destroying the machines inside casinos cause an item to take it's spot! You'll still only be able to buy 1 item, but you'll have a much wider array of items to choose from!

Lots of new synergies!

New secret things! I won't tell you what they are, so go find them yourself! >:)

Fixes

Fixed skipping the dimension transition screen too quickly would result in getting the same board to start the dimension.

Fixed misc. spelling mistakes

Fixed a bug where item and general progress wasn't saved upon beating a run (Very cool bug.)

Fixed certain active items being able to be collected again if you are already holding it.

Fixed a bug where in certain menus, the menu music wouldn't loop.

Fixed a handful of softlocks.

SPOILER CHANGES!

[spoiler] Slot Machine's and Blood Donation Machines will no longer appear in the final boss entrance.[/spoiler]

[spoiler] Escape Sections from Nimiety boss fight have been changed.[/spoiler]

[spoiler] Decreased Armor strength of Nimiety.[/spoiler]

[spoiler] Slightly changed some of Niemety's attacks.[/spoiler]

Long list right? Well, this was just a the "balancing" portion of this update wave, this barely scratches the new stuff I wanna add! Hopefully that will come around sometime in the winter months, but for now, enjoy the new feel of this update! If you need any help feel free to make a post in the community tab, and I wanna see some cool gameplay moments so make sure to post some screenshots and captures and what not! Until next time!

-Levi Ramirez