Version 1.1.0 -『GALLERY BOOST』

Hi again! Welcome to Garden Guardian's first big update;『GALLERY BOOST』!

In『GALLERY BOOST』, the aim was to finally add a bit of new stuff to the game! I promised a better way to view your unlocks in the past, and I'm happy to finally deliver it!

First and foremost, let's talk about this "gallery boost" thing I keep obnoxiously saying. Now you can use a newly added viewer mode in the gallery, allowing you to zoom and pan to your heart's content (you can also hide the UI, for even better gallery viewer-ing)! All of the unlockable Art Gallery assets also got a boost in resolution, which raises the game's file size a bit but makes them look a lot better when you zoom in on them (the file size increase is a one-time thing, thankfully). Additionally, five new unlockable items have been added to the Art Gallery! Depending on your progress in the game, you might even unlock one the moment you start with the new update! Big thank you to @PerpetualMoti and @sheaparfait over on Twitter for letting me include their art in the Art Gallery!

Secondly, we've got the new Sound Test menu! From there you can listen to the various sound effects, voice clips and songs found across the game. This was a natural thing to include in『GALLERY BOOST』, since in effect it's basically the "sound gallery"! Everything is unlocked by default in the Sound Test menu, so don't fret about having to unlock things. One extra little addition to this is the ability to change the music speed- using the right stick on your controller of choice (or the + and - keys on keyboard), you can mess about with the menu music! You can actually use this in all of the frontend menus, not just Sound Test!

Finally, there are a few bugfixes and improvements made to a variety of areas. They weren't the focus of the update, but I got a few requested ones in for you!

Garden Guardian 1.1.0 -『GALLERY BOOST』

CONTENT

User can now enter a "viewer mode" in the Art Gallery. In the viewer mode, scroll and zoom functions have been added along with the ability to hide the UI.

Five new images have been added to the Art Gallery.

Two new Awards have been added to the Stats & Awards menu. These also include corresponding Steam Achievements and Art Gallery entries.

Sound Test menu has been added to the Extras menu. Users can listen to all game sound effects, voice clips and music tracks in this menu.

ART

Increased the resolution of the diagram that appears on the "Extra Lives" Tip.

Reduced the level of compression on all Art Gallery content to improve the user experience when viewing them in the new "viewer mode". Note that this has resulted in a one-time file size increase of approximately 115MBs.

MISC.

User can now mute and unmute sound settings with the mouse by clicking on the appropriate button. This was a mouse-only issue, so controller behavior has not been adjusted.

List of available resolutions in the Video Options menu should now also update when the game window regains focus.

User can now adjust the music playback speed in most frontend menus by using the Right Stick on the active controller or the + and - keys on the keyboard. Music speed can be returned to default with the Right Stick Button on the active controller or the = key on the keyboard.

Improved writing style consistency for some unlock conditions in the Art Gallery.

Updated credits.

As always, thank you all for your support! We've already managed to pay to have over 550 trees planted through the Plant-for-the-Planet foundation! I hope we can make it to 1,000 before all is said and done!

-Liam Allen-Miller