Welcome to Erebe!

The open beta is now available!

We have been working on this project for 2 years and hope that you will like it! Nevertheless, the game is still in beta, therefore if you encounter any bug, please report it directly on Steam or on our Discord's bug report channel.

We pay a particular attention to the balancing of the game and want it to be fun and fair for everyone. Any feedback will be appreciated. With your help, we can make the best for the evolution of Erebe.

If you wish to take part in the community, to share your decks, or chat with the team, be sure to join us on our Discord !

We are eager to meet you and your strategist skills in Erebe's pit!