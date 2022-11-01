Twin Edge 1.04 Patch Notes

This update introduces Special Events to custom (workshop) maps, you could see examples of Special Events throughout the official maps, such as in Cysmix - Peer Gynt where the two circles collapsed to one creating special gameplay, or visual effects in maps like Camellia - Ghost.
Full list of special events:
- Flash Event
- Fadeout Event
- Special Size Event
- Scale Circle Event
- Hidden Notes Event
- Background Gradient Event
- Audio Band Event
- Chromatic Abberation Event
