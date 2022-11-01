 Skip to content

Twin Edge update for 1 November 2022

Twin Edge 1.04 Patch Notes

Twin Edge 1.04 Patch Notes

Build 9846912

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update introduces Special Events to custom (workshop) maps, you could see examples of Special Events throughout the official maps, such as in Cysmix - Peer Gynt where the two circles collapsed to one creating special gameplay, or visual effects in maps like Camellia - Ghost.

Full list of special events:

  • Flash Event
  • Fadeout Event
  • Special Size Event
  • Scale Circle Event
  • Hidden Notes Event
  • Background Gradient Event
  • Audio Band Event
  • Chromatic Abberation Event

Be sure to report any bugs over at the discord.

[url=https://discord.gg/cgzCKPtKey]

[/url]

