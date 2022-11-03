Planet Zoo - Update 1.11.2 - Happy Birthday Planet Zoo!

Hayo Zookeepers,

Wippi Abbonibo (or Happy Anniversary in English)! This weekend marks the 3rd Anniversary of Planet Zoo, so we're celebrating by providing you with some exciting new things for you to enjoy in Planet Zoo 👀🎉

Free update 1.11.2, featuring the brand new Anniversary content is available right now (just update your game!) and will include some fun additions to help you celebrate our third birthday in style! We've also got a few exciting things going on outside of the game itself, so without further ado, let's take a closer look at what's going on for this year's Planet Zoo Anniversary!

First up, we've got a brand new friend to introduce you to - meet the Red Deer, which will shortly be available to add to your zoos!

The Red Deer is one of the largest deer species, inhabiting most of Europe along with Northern Africa and West Asia, and is widespread enough to be considered Least Concern status. We're really excited to see the kinds of habitats you create for them in your zoos!

Of course, it wouldn't be an Anniversary celebration without one very important feature - animal balloons! With this free update, your guests will now be able to hold one of four animal balloons: a Tiger, Giraffe, Chimpanzee, or Red Panda! This will be a permanent addition to the game, which we're sure your guests will love!

Finally in the way of in-game content, we have a limited-time celebration happening in-game this weekend: there will be a special Community Challenge from 4th-6th November! In this special event, you'll receive a boosted animal that has an 80%+ in any gene in return for every 5 you release (with a 1 in 50 chance of having Piebald or leucistic colouring!), and will gain a complete Avatar outfit for every 20 animals released - so both you and your animals will be looking your best! Speaking of which...

The time has come, Zookeepers - the moment you've all been waiting for! Very shortly, you'll be able to purchase your very own Planet Zoo Merch to celebrate the third year of simulation running wild! Planet Zoo t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, mugs, posters and _more _will be available to buy from the official Planet Zoo store - so you can celebrate our third Anniversary in style. Slip into a super comfortable Paws and Leaves sweatshirt, sip from an exclusive habitat mug, or grab a deskpad branded with gorgeous art from the game. Pick your favourite animal and show your love for nature with these cute and colourful designs and products. Find the store itself here.

Last but not least, what's a good party without a little music? 'You, Me & Other Habitats', a selection of 12 tracks from Planet Zoo and its packs will take you for a trip around the world and will be available to stream from today across your favourite streaming services. You can find it on Spotify here.

Thank you all so much for being such an amazing community, Planet Zoo wouldn't be the incredible place it is without all of YOU!

Last, but certainly not least, don't forget to join us later today for a celebratory Anniversary Livestream, on Twitch or YouTube where we'll have special guests [RudiRennkamel](www.youtube.com/@rudirennkamel), PlasticSwans, and ZWED, IN THE STUDIO! We'll be talking Planet Zoo, checking out the new content, doing giveaways, and more! We'll see you there (green heart emoji)

Planet Zoo - 1.11.2 Update Notes

This update contains bug fixes, updates and some new content.

New Content - 1.11.2/Anniversary Celebration

NEW - Animals To celebrate our 3rd Year Anniversary a new Red Deer habitat animal is now available in game! The Red Deer is available for free for all owners of the Planet Zoo base game

NEW - Animal Foil Balloons 4 x new animal style balloons are available in the Loony Blooons shop for all owners of the Planet Zoo base game. Chimpanzee Giraffe Red Panda Tiger

NEW – All of the t** railer music to date (including Twilight) is now available to select on the speakers**

NEW - "Wippi Abbonibo" Foil Balloons Returning for 72 hours On the day of the anniversary and over the weekend, Loony Blooons will have the option to sell the returning Wippi Abbonibo foil balloons to your guests, to celebrate the Planet Zoo Anniversary in style!



General Bug Fixes and Improvements

Animals Fixed the Common Wombat giving birth animation not playing when inside the burrow Fixed an issue where swimming animals would float in the air when trying to pounce on enrichments Adjusted juvenile Common Wombat eating animation so the animal is further away, and no longer pops up and down in the trough feeders Fixed the rate at which cleanliness in Egyptian Fruit Bat exhibits deteriorates Fixed an issue where the Melon food enrichment was listed as both toy and food enrichment in the Common Wombat's zoopedia Fixed an issue where juvenile Amur Leopards would not correctly attack bins during escapes Addressed several issues with escaped animals not properly interacting with bins Puff Adder continents have been updated and now include Asia Fixed an issue where deep swimming animals would get stuck underwater

Facilities Fixed guests sometimes walking off-path to get to Walkthrough Exhibits Fixed an issue preventing players from placing exhibits diagonally

Game Modes Fixed the opening times and ticket prices on sandbox and challenge zoos to have the default values Raised Habitat barriers to stop Spotted Hyena escaping at Myers Lake Island Zoo Raised Habitat barriers to stop Zebra escaping at Great Caldera Safari Park Fixed escaped Red Fox not being able to return to habitat in Castle Myers Career Scenario Deleted foliage found in Castle Myers 'Terrain Only' map Fixed floating foliage and lights found in Castle Myers Career Scenario

Guests Fixed an issue where Habitat objects were sometimes marked as "Inaccessible" when loading saves Fixed an issue where animals could escape their Habitat by climbing onto objects located outside

Scenery Tweaked physics of Saltwort, Elephant Grass, Common Reeds, Guelder Rose Bush, Rhubarb plant and Hawthorn bush foliage so that animals will not be able to walk or jump on top of them Swapped Planco and Scientific names on Twilight animal education boards to be consistent with existing boards Removed paid DLC requirement for the Walkthrough Exhibit PVC Strip Curtain scenery object Added Asia highlight to Puff Adder education board Fixed asset clipping issues on Twilight Walkthrough Exhibit Blueprint Added Europe and Asia continental suitability to Drinn Grass and Drinn Grass Dry foliage assets, and lowered their coverage amount to 1m² Fixed the underside of the California Redwood so that it's no longer transparent Fixed extreme wind interaction with the branches of the California Redwood Fixed incorrect material properties of the Masonwork Wall Panels Fixed popping effect on the Virginia Creeper 02 Fixed popping effect on the Silky Oak Tree

Staff Fixed an issue where dung build-up would be ignored by keepers Fixed an issue where dung would be removed from a habitat when reloading a zoo

UI Added educators to the staff grid on the main zoo management tab Added a new icon to exhibit enrichment research unlocks in the Vet Research's per species research overview Fix 'parse error' in zoo inspector info pop-up during Castle Myers Career Scenario Fix special characters showing up incorrectly in the vendor shop assignment info pop-up

Localization Adjusted staff strings for the overview UI in all languages Fixed some typos in Scenario 15 and Scenario 7 Adjusted the translation of male and female in Korean

Stability Fixed a crash that occurred when an animal being predated was removed from the zoo Fixed a rare crash that occurred when trying to open an exhibit Info Panel Fixed an issue where the game would soft-lock when opening the genealogy menu Fixed an issue where deleting the Habitat gate would cause the game to crash

Performance Reduce RAM usage in zoos



Known issues