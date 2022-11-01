2.11 Reconnection

New reconnection feature!

We have added the ability for players who have disconnected to reconnect. This new feature comes in two parts. If you disconnect, you will have 90 seconds to reconnect. If you do not reconnect within 90 seconds,

Other players in the game will see you with this disconnect symbol.



Players can still interact with you while you're disconnected. For example, a duck could kill them while disconnected.



If a player is disconnected during a meeting or while a meeting is being called, they can still return and vote if they make it back before the voting phase has started. If they return after voting has begun, they will automatically skip. Disconnected players can still be voted on and ejected.

We understand that this isn't a content update and won't affect some players, but this will be very helpful for players with weaker connections. This update includes quite a number of changes so it's not expected everything will go smoothly. Please open a troubleshooting ticket so we can address new issues. Thank you for your patience and thank you for supporting other players.

*Note: We have temporarily disabled the shuttle sabotage in nexus colony as it was causing issues with reconnection