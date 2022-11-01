INCOMER Playtest Update #6

Hello! Thank you to the 147 people who have signed up for the INCOMER playtest. I appreciate any and all feedback, so by all means please feel free to hop into the discussions board and let me know anything you have on your mind, and thank you to everyone who has posted or contacted me directly so far, I appreciate it!

Here's what's in Update #6:

BUG FIXES

Enemy AI has been improved as per player feedback. Additional work still to be done.

Lighting issues caused by fans has been tweaked and fixed

Bullet holes now child themselves to the hit surface, and move if they move (related to previous issue where bullet holes didn't move with doors when opened)

Removed erroneous area in Level 1 which would damage the player when passing through

Issue related to burst weapons randomly switching to single shot appears to no longer be an issue - can't take the credit here, it fixed itself

IMPROVEMENTS

On-screen prompt for useables (lift controls, vending machines, etc.) added as per player feedback

Additional signs added to the lift area to clearer indicate what it is, as per player feedback of not understanding where to go/what to do

More coloured lighting, flickering lights, and coloured strobe lighting added as per player feedback

Instadeath pits have been added as per player request

With this update the next tranche of playtesters will be added. Thank you to everyone who has fed back so far, your feedback has been invaluable. I still have a lot of feedback to work through!

Current workload can be viewed on the following Trello board:

https://trello.com/b/tdwtpiWr/unity-development