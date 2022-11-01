INCOMER Playtest Update #6

Hello! Thank you to the 147 people who have signed up for the INCOMER playtest. I appreciate any and all feedback, so by all means please feel free to hop into the discussions board and let me know anything you have on your mind, and thank you to everyone who has posted or contacted me directly so far, I appreciate it!
Here's what's in Update #6:
BUG FIXES
- Enemy AI has been improved as per player feedback. Additional work still to be done.
- Lighting issues caused by fans has been tweaked and fixed
- Bullet holes now child themselves to the hit surface, and move if they move (related to previous issue where bullet holes didn't move with doors when opened)
- Removed erroneous area in Level 1 which would damage the player when passing through
- Issue related to burst weapons randomly switching to single shot appears to no longer be an issue - can't take the credit here, it fixed itself
IMPROVEMENTS
- On-screen prompt for useables (lift controls, vending machines, etc.) added as per player feedback
- Additional signs added to the lift area to clearer indicate what it is, as per player feedback of not understanding where to go/what to do
- More coloured lighting, flickering lights, and coloured strobe lighting added as per player feedback
- Instadeath pits have been added as per player request
With this update the next tranche of playtesters will be added. Thank you to everyone who has fed back so far, your feedback has been invaluable. I still have a lot of feedback to work through!
Current workload can be viewed on the following Trello board:
https://trello.com/b/tdwtpiWr/unity-development
Changed files in this update