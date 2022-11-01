 Skip to content

Crash Override update for 1 November 2022

Version 0.20.1 - New Features and Content + Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After a few weeks it's time to introduce Crash Override's new avatar and some character concept art. Also, the achievements got a new visual overhaul. More visual updates are coming soon along with new gameplay features.

New Features and Content

  • Rework of main menu
  • Updated avatar 'Cyberpunk X'
  • Updated AI Assistant dialogue
Cyberpunk X (name unknown / TBD) - Concept Art

Fixes and Improvements

  • Game engine upgrade
  • Updates to support a demo version for various platforms
  • Various UI polish
  • Various issue fixes

Upcoming Features

  • Demo version
  • Updated trailer
  • Cybernet overworld map
  • Environment obstacles and hazards

