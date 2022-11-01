Version 0.20.1 - New Features and Content + Fixes

After a few weeks it's time to introduce Crash Override's new avatar and some character concept art. Also, the achievements got a new visual overhaul. More visual updates are coming soon along with new gameplay features.

New Features and Content

Rework of main menu

Updated avatar 'Cyberpunk X'

Updated AI Assistant dialogue

Cyberpunk X (name unknown / TBD) - Concept Art

Fixes and Improvements

Game engine upgrade

Updates to support a demo version for various platforms

Various UI polish

Various issue fixes

Upcoming Features