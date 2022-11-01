Version 0.20.1 - New Features and Content + Fixes

After a few weeks it's time to introduce Crash Override's new avatar and some character concept art. Also, the achievements got a new visual overhaul. More visual updates are coming soon along with new gameplay features.
New Features and Content
- Rework of main menu
- Updated avatar 'Cyberpunk X'
- Updated AI Assistant dialogue
Cyberpunk X (name unknown / TBD) - Concept Art
Fixes and Improvements
- Game engine upgrade
- Updates to support a demo version for various platforms
- Various UI polish
- Various issue fixes
Upcoming Features
- Demo version
- Updated trailer
- Cybernet overworld map
- Environment obstacles and hazards
Changed files in this update