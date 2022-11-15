Slime Rancher 2 - Patch 0.1.2 Notes

Slime Rancher 2 Patch 0.1.2 includes bugfixes, and some balance and quality of life changes. It is not a major content patch. We will be providing an update to the Slime Rancher community in the near future that covers what to expect with Slime Rancher 2’s future content updates. Stay tuned!

Slime Rancher 2 - Patch 0.1.2

Changes:

New options are available in the Display Settings to adjust gamma and brightness.

Mouse sensitivity range has been increased.

Slowed down reproduction rates of chickens outside of coops, preventing the chicken uprising.

Reduced the animal cull limit in the Conservatory to remove chickens where the uprising has already happened.

Made some adjustments to Cotton Slime hopping that will reduce their tendency to hop out of corrals, especially with food nearby. We’ll be keeping an eye on this one and would appreciate your feedback.

Many deco gadget costs have been adjusted, increasing in Plort cost but reducing in Slime Science material costs.

Adjusted the cost of the Water Tank to allow for it to be crafted earlier in the experience.

Bugfixes:

Various typos have been corrected, others have been left in intentionally. That’s just how BOb talks, ok?

Names in the Credits have been adjusted and corrected. (sorry!)

Fixed an issue where Beatrix would sometimes fall through the ground.

Fixed an issue where players could not increase the rank of certain vac upgrades despite having the necessary upgrade components.

Fixed an issue where certain resources could not be collected after a prolonged game session.

Fixed a bug causing Tarr to be more dangerous than intended.

Thank you again for your support in making Slime Rancher 2 a huge success. We are very grateful to our community and excited for the adventure ahead that we will share with you.

Stay wiggly!