v0.8.0 is going to be a big update for Farthest Frontier and we’re excited to show you all that’s in store. Join us this Friday (11/04) at 1PM EDT (5PM GMT) for a livestream.

Bring your burning questions and get a detailed look at everything you can look forward to in v0.8.0 later this month, including some surprises that aren’t in the Public Playtest yet. ːsteamhappyː

Come hang out with the devs:

https://www.twitch.tv/crateentertainment