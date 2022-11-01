Share · View all patches · Build 9846127 · Last edited 1 November 2022 – 17:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Adventurers!

New World Update 1.7.1 downtime will begin at 11:00PM PT (6:00AM UTC) on November 1 and includes fixes to Brimstone Sands quests.

WORLD EXPERIENCE

NOTABLE FIXES

Castrum Principium spawn rate has been adjusted to better match other Elite mobs.

Fixed an issue that made Helvan the Navigator in Monarch's Bluffs unbeatable.

Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck at weird angles when opening the inventory while going prone.

BRIMSTONE SANDS

Tomash and Ghazi now have additional dialogue to inform players they need to complete the "A Selfless Nature" quest to access the Brimstone Sands Main Story.

Updated the quest requirements for “A Selfless Nature” to ensure players are not blocked for the “Blessings of the Earth” quest.

Removed the ability to place Camps around the “Brimstone Under Siege” quest location.

Reduced the amount of Iron Hide received when Skinning Valley Lizards.

Fixed an issue with “Demon’s Cauldron” that caused players to get teleported back from the Crystal.

Fixed an issue that caused the damage barrier around Brimstone Sands to continue after death.

Fixed an issue that caused the Brimstone Sands Outpost Trading Post to not link to Storage.

QUESTS

Fixed an issue that made Faction rank up quests unavailable.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from completing the Overseer Zane encounter.

The “Hope Manifest”, “Executioner”, “Tracking the Huntress”, “Falmea's Wrath”, and “Keen Temper” quests now immediately register as complete when players craft the specified weapons.

Fixed an issue that caused the Heartforge Guardian to not spawn in the "Trial of the Heartforge" quest.

Re-enabled the “Roar of the Manticore” quest.

Re-enabled “The Queen's Brood” quest.

EXPEDITIONS

Dynasty Shipyard: Raised Keg health to make defend objectives less difficult to pass in high level mutations.

COMBAT/AI

NOTABLE FIXES

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the player to be unable to attack after Harvesting until they performed the same Gathering action or relogged.

Fixed an issue where certain abilities could be performed without triggering their cooldowns.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused Young Scorplings to fall through the world.

PERKS

Fixed an issue that caused Runeglass Gem perks to prevent Life Staff perks from working.

Added a speculative fix for Runeglass Taunt Gems not working properly with Berserk, Riposte, and Defender's Resolve AOE taunts. We will continue to monitor the forums to see if players are still encountering this issue after the update.

GAME MODES

PVP ARENAS

Fixed an issue that caused some players to incorrectly receive a leaver penalty when exiting 3v3 Arenas.

WAR/INVASIONS

Fixed an issue that caused Wars and Invasions to sometimes fail to reschedule properly after a server crash.

ECONOMY/PROGRESSION

GEAR/ITEMS

Added Infused Gypsum Greatsword Cast.

Re-enabled Legendary Greatsword "Rough Edge" recipe. To better match similar crafted Greatswords, it is now Bind on Pickup instead of Bind on Equip.

Re-enabled Legendary Greatsword "Craftsman's Passion" recipe. Its final perk is now Earth Bane.

Fixed an issue that caused Brimstone Elite Named enemies to not drop Obsidian Gypsum.

REWARDS/LOOT

Apophis' Treasure Trove is now a reward in the “A God Awakens” quest. Apophis no longer gives Weapon Mastery or experience on kill.

Desert Rose Prismabloom now always grants 1 or 2 Cyan Pigments and 1 or 2 Green Pigments. Players also have a chance to receive 1 or 2 Red Pigments.

TRADE SKILLS

CRAFTING

Detonate Heartgem recipes no longer require Sapphire and instead require more Sulfur.

Nightveil Gear Score 600 patterns no longer require a Trade Skill level of 150.

Fixed an issue that made Nightveil patterns Bind on Pickup instead of Bind on Equip.

GATHERING

Reduced the quantity of Sulfur received from Mining Sulfurwig and Terra Jinn.

Reduced the amount of Skinning experience gained from Young Scorplings and Armadillos.

UX/UI

NOTABLE FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused the same item to show up multiple times in the Outpost Rush Caches reward screen.

Fixed an issue that prevented latent characters from rejoining their original world if they were at the character limit for that world. Latent characters can now return to their original worlds even if those worlds are locked.

SOCIAL

Updated the Faction user interface. It now direct players to the Faction Initiation Quests to unlock Faction Switching.

IN-GAME STORE

Fixed an issue that caused the item purchase confirmation to not appear.

QOL

Fixed an issue that caused notifications to appear more than once on the Landing Screen.

Thanks for your support! We’ll see you in Aeternum.