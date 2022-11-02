Viscerafest 0.9.1.2 - The Fashionably Late OST and Halloween Update!

Ahoi ladies and lads it is that spooky time of the year once again! Or it was when I wrote this originally... we've been dealing with a cavalcade of annoying and hard-to-pin-down problems that held up this release, hence we have a fashionably late holiday update for you! The folks of your favorite enemy faction have dressed up for the season of spooks! But that is not all...

This update brings with it a host of changes tweaks and additions, most notably of course being Geoffrey Daigle's OST for Viscerafest chapter 2. We've been working with him on it over the last several months and are incredibly excited that we've finally gotten to put it all in the game! What's more, if you scroll down a bit we've provided links to all the cool places you can go and listen to the OST all on its own! So if ya just wanna support ol' Geoff, or acquire some nifty tunes to listen to on your iPod nano's and mp3 players, scroll down to the bottom of the page for all of those!

We do have a few more notable things to update you on, but we know the vast majority of you have likely clicked on this thread for the patch notes, so let's get to em.

New Features:

Chapter 2's OST

Enemy, Prop, and menu reskins for the holiday

New Seasonal options tab under Graphics

Bunny-Hopping now cuts all incoming damage in half (stacks with armor)

New option to disable the Bunny-Hopping's damage resistance effect available in hud options

Enemies can now damage/kill each other and destroy things in the environment

Enemy projectiles now reflect off of shields

Tweaks:

Improved Menu U.I.

Improved Menu Art

Various sprite and texture updates

Various lighting tweaks across most maps

Swapped out the doors in the opening room of C2L1

Extra ammo pickups have been added in most maps

The spawn rate of certain ammo types in chapter 2's final boss arena has been tweaked

The spawn rate of stun barrels in the final boss arena has been reduced

Removed a few save beacons to curve chapter 2's overabundance of them

Enemies now make a more significant effort to evade each other's line of sight

The enemy-type version of chapter 2's first bosses' health pool has been moderately increased

The first boss of chapter 2 now maneuvers as intended

The first boss of chapter 2's line of sight attack's windup sound's volume has been increased

The firing rate of chapter 2's final bosses' standard projectiles has been reduced during the first phase

The firing rate of chapter 2's final bosses' standard projectiles have been increased during the second and third phase

The damage of chapter 2's final bosses' napalm rockets has been reduced

The speed of chapter 2's final bosses' homing missiles has been reduced

The Health pool of chapter 2's final bosses has been slightly increased

The Warhounds explosion effects have been tweaked

The BBQ Belters flames now better track the on-screen weapon

The BBQ Belters flame effects tweaked

Player's step height has been reworked which should make for a yet smoother movement experience

Fixes:

Fixed C2L3 doors missing collision

Fixed a C2L4 elevator Door interact being misplaced upon opening

Fixed an unresponsive enemy in C2L6

Fixed broken textures/materials in C2L7

Fixed transparency issue relating to sky boxes

Fixed the first boss of chapter 2's line of sight attack's detonation using the incorrect sound

Fixed controller rebinding issues

Fixed several bugs related to hud customization

Fixed minor scaling issues and prefab non-conforming ammo pickups in various maps

Fixed several bugs with the hud's ammo counter

Fixed bug where stalker projectiles would not detonate properly once their timer was up

Fixed an audio bug triggering the war hounds explosions to cause framerate hitching

Fixed bug where stunning the first boss mid-LOS attack would cause particle effect to

stick around while the attack was not active

stick around while the attack was not active Fixed various bugs with the final boss of chapter 2

Fixed Dashes I-Frames not working on spawnlings

Going Forward:

So in our last Lil update, we mentioned that this would likely be the last major update Viscerafest gets until full release, and that was no lie, but that's not to say there won't be any updates going forward. Most of what we do from here on out will just be significantly smaller in scale, bug fixes, minor tweaks and touchups, that sort of thing.

But we do have one major change planned

that will likely sneak its way into an update

prior to release...

**

A Weapon is Changing:

**

Now with Viscerafest's arsenal, we've striven to make sure everything has a role and a place in the combat space, and I'd say we've succeeded at that. However... I've never really liked that the game has 2 relatively standard shotguns...

Now functionally the Bunker Buster and Deus Mortis are indeed distinct in the role they play in combat. The Bunker Buster is your nice all-rounder, a workhorse in the combat space, and the Deus Mortis a wonderful 1 shot damage dumper great for dealing with tanks and crowds. But at the end of the day, they are both shotguns, that both fire a spread of normal projectiles, and that's not good enough for me...

As a result, the Dues Mortis is changing.

We've planned to make the Deus Mortis not only have its shots pierce through enemies regardless of how many it hits, but you will also be able to call the projectiles back to your current location. This will allow you to effectively hit enemies more than once with the same projectiles, or even do fun trick shots because... why not?

With this, the Deus Mortis will also be getting a new look, as you can see here!



Now when will this be added to the game? Don't know. We'll be adding it as soon as we get the all-clear that there are no major bugs in this update, but when it will be added to the public version of the game is hard to say.

Regardless, we hope you enjoy the new music, the new update, and your holiday as a whole!

Stay safe, have fun, and a wonderful day to boot!

Buy OST on Bandcamp: https://geoffplaysguitar.bandcamp.com/album/viscerafest-chapter-2-original-game-soundtrack

Listen on Spotify: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/geoffplaysguitar/viscerafest-chapter-2-original-game-soundtrack

Listen on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/geoffplaysguitar/sets/viscerafest-chapter-2-original-game-soundtrack

Listen on Youtube: