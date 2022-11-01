Update: V1.2.24

NEW FEATURES:

.button trigger game object

.sharp pixel shader for level parallax backgrounds

.new "danmaku" Camera follow behavior

.a waypoint can play a sound

.can disable the post-processing effects in the editor

BUG FIXES:

.the HP enemy bar was still shifting to the left

.end of level score was incorrectly starting a fade to black

.sprite shadowing could be incorrectly disabled with some edge cases

.the weapon editor now uses the scale of the selected enemy or player in the editor

.wrong particle rendering order when attached to the player, only in stand-alone

.small UI fix