v1.6.4 - We know the score

All Hallows' Eve has come to an end, and sadly that means the "Trick R Treat" relic is a rare find until next year. Of course we must give as we take, so today's update introduces a brand new scoring system. On the surface this might seem like a small update compared to the tricks & treats of last week, but scoring introduces a lot of exciting potential! We've already begun to draft out a set of Steam achievements that can now be unlocked thanks to a persistent data layer, although these won't be available in the demo.

Next will come card unlocking, which means that very soon the available cards at game start are going to be reduced to just a handful. In order to unlock the rarer minions, you'll have to play a run (successful or not) and accumulate score with that clan.

This also sets us up for a feature soon to come which many have asked for: saving a game mid-run to continue later. We expect to fully integrate steam cloud saves as well. Sadly this option likely won't be available in the web release due to technical limitations in the storage layer.

Enjoy the new build, and good luck with your high scores! Please take screenshots of your best and post them to our steam page, itch.io comments, or come and brag on our Discord!