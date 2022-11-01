 Skip to content

Catch Me If You Can update for 1 November 2022

Update 1.1 Has Released

Build 9845407 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you all for the support. We are happy with the way release went and will continue to deliver content.

Here's what's new in version 1.1:

  • Event text that displays when you get cursed, or when you die.
  • It's more obvious when checkmarks are checked now.
  • Nametag bugfixes.
  • "Status" UI has been made easier to read.
  • Slur filter has been improved.
  • Dropping into the water on "Midas Palace" no longer lags the game severely.
  • Change default tag delay.
  • Resolution dropdown is sized appropriately now.
  • Fix resolution bug on startup.
  • Minor bugfixes.

Changed files in this update

Catch Me If You Can Windows Content Depot 839331
