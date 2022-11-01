Update 1.1 Has Released

Thank you all for the support. We are happy with the way release went and will continue to deliver content.
Here's what's new in version 1.1:
- Event text that displays when you get cursed, or when you die.
- It's more obvious when checkmarks are checked now.
- Nametag bugfixes.
- "Status" UI has been made easier to read.
- Slur filter has been improved.
- Dropping into the water on "Midas Palace" no longer lags the game severely.
- Change default tag delay.
- Resolution dropdown is sized appropriately now.
- Fix resolution bug on startup.
- Minor bugfixes.
Changed files in this update