Update 0.10.1

• Grabbing hold of grenades, raygun upgrades and passes is now much easier. They get highlighted when in pickup range and will snap to your hand when you press trigger. If there is more than one pickup in range the closest is highlighted to make it clearer which one you'll be grabbing.

• More updates to central circular building. An effect has been added to the rotating sphere on the roof level. Also some fixes to the building's exterior lighting.

• Fix for music switching which was not working correctly with humanoid robots.

This build should be compatible with saves from the previous 0.9.0 and 0.10.0 versions.

Saves from builds 0.8.0 and earlier will still use the old game event timings, so for the best experience it is advised to start a new game in that case.