Age of Undead update to version 1.1.2!

Hello, Generals!

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.1.2:

Fixed a bug that caused an incorrect triggering of defenses like barbed wire and sticky slime.

Fixed a bug in the incubator: in the right conditions, it caused an error when it spawned its creatures.

The following units have been subjected to a balance:

Infected hospital

Infected house

Graveyard

Infected university

Mortuary

Emergency room

Infected gym

Infected fast food

Infected science laboratory

Metro

Sticky slime

Field of spikes

Flower

Mushroom

Acid mortar

Incubator: Runner zombies

In the next update, I intend to balance the buildings of the Survivors.

See you in the next update, survivors!