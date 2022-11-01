 Skip to content

Age of Undead update for 1 November 2022

Age of Undead update to version 1.1.2!

Last edited by Wendy

Hello, Generals!

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.1.2:

  • Fixed a bug that caused an incorrect triggering of defenses like barbed wire and sticky slime.

  • Fixed a bug in the incubator: in the right conditions, it caused an error when it spawned its creatures.

  • The following units have been subjected to a balance:
    Infected hospital
    Infected house
    Graveyard
    Infected university
    Mortuary
    Emergency room
    Infected gym
    Infected fast food
    Infected science laboratory
    Metro
    Sticky slime
    Field of spikes
    Flower
    Mushroom
    Acid mortar
    Incubator: Runner zombies

In the next update, I intend to balance the buildings of the Survivors.

See you in the next update, survivors!

