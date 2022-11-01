Age of Undead update to version 1.1.2!

Hello, Generals!
CHANGES IN VERSION 1.1.2:
Fixed a bug that caused an incorrect triggering of defenses like barbed wire and sticky slime.
Fixed a bug in the incubator: in the right conditions, it caused an error when it spawned its creatures.
The following units have been subjected to a balance:
Infected hospital
Infected house
Graveyard
Infected university
Mortuary
Emergency room
Infected gym
Infected fast food
Infected science laboratory
Metro
Sticky slime
Field of spikes
Flower
Mushroom
Acid mortar
Incubator: Runner zombies
In the next update, I intend to balance the buildings of the Survivors.
See you in the next update, survivors!
