New Game Mode and New Upgrade Type

Version 1.2
New Unlockable Game Mode:
Endless Mode, a clean endless mode where you start without any upgrades and where the Challenge Rating rises with every wave!
Unlock it by winning one round on Impossible Difficulty with any character.
Changelog:
- New Upgrade Type: Variety Shot
- Friendman starts with Variety Shot now
- Black Holes are now regular enemies that can and have to be killed
- Fixed an issue where some statistics where now saved properly
- Some adjustments for the black hole and homing physics
- Fixed an issue where game objects where not deleted in the background and eating up performance
- Fixed an issue where music would stop to play
- Minor balancing adjustments
