Menu System Added - WIP

Added a new menu system. You can access this via the left Oculus Touch Menu/Home button. The menu itself is still very much work in progress but it does give you a lot of graphics options to enable you to increase frame rate vs quality. The anti-aliasing settings certainly can make a big difference. Let me know how you get on with it. (I don't think the SAVE button is working yet).

The game does not pause when you are in the menu system to avoid players using it as a cheat method for walking out of a fight in room scale while paused. So you need to find a quiet place to use it.

Next up I will be adding user settings to enable you to fine tune the feel of the controls.....