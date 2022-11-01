Mini Royale - Early Alpha

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey there Soldier,

Finally, the wait is over. The next early alpha testing is just around the corner. Stay up-to-date by joining our Discord server.

Mini Royale Discord

Throughout the event we provide more details on what you can expect regarding new features and so on.

Start: Friday, 4th of November at 9PM CET ⏲️

End: Sunday, 20th of November at 9AM CET ⏲️

Keep an eye out for more information. Feel free to reach out to us on Discord if you have any questions.

Looking forward to seeing all of you soon. ​