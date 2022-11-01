Mini Royale - Early Alpha

Hey there Soldier,
Finally, the wait is over. The next early alpha testing is just around the corner. Stay up-to-date by joining our Discord server.
Throughout the event we provide more details on what you can expect regarding new features and so on.
Start: Friday, 4th of November at 9PM CET ⏲️
End: Sunday, 20th of November at 9AM CET ⏲️
Keep an eye out for more information. Feel free to reach out to us on Discord if you have any questions.
Looking forward to seeing all of you soon.
Changed depots in development branch