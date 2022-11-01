UPDATA Ver. 1.2.63.269（UPDATA 12#）



·Add three scenes of [Hope Town], [Ikum] and [Halloween Town].

·Add 3 tasks related to Halloween Town.

·The new mini game [Pumpkin Field] has 8 levels in total.

·The new dungeon [catacombs] is suitable for levels 10-15.

·The new dungeon [Scream House] is suitable for levels 18-20.

·8 kinds of [Halloween] series props and equipment were added.

·Add AP skill [Magic Supply] SP upper limit+20%.

·The map of [Commercial District], [Baoxing Street] and [Dongcheng District] in the real world has been redone, and the map content has been adjusted.

·[Monster Map] has been adjusted to unlock the map once it is touched. You don't need to defeat to unlock. Monster data is still being adjusted. Sorry for the inconvenience.

skill

·Fix the mistake that the spirit of [Storm Blade] did not calculate correctly.

·Fixed the error that Li Wenhua only had 1 point of damage when using [Wild Swallow] when using [Demon String] on his equipment.

·The display of skill description is optimized.

other

·[Li Wenhua] He will remove his equipment when he leaves the team.

·[Kawasaki Cong] The next day when the service is launched, there may be no mistake for teammates to join.

·[Kawasaki Cong] The first chapter of the main plot has been modified, and it is clear that the bidding target is the winner of the 28th Legion War. Collect the fragments of the moon as the main task.

·[Chimera Cave] A shortcut from the entrance to the deep is added.

·Several mainline prompt texts are added.

·The description of props and skills is optimized, and a large number of illustrations are added.

·Fix some minor problems.

·Several details are optimized and adjusted.

The content of this update is mainly to improve the initial game experience, so that players can pass level 10-15 as soon as possible. More transitional equipment is available at this stage. It is convenient for players to challenge the first round of reward BOSS more easily.

Level 20 can also obtain the pumpkin cannon, which provides more strategic changes.

There were more than 100 maps of the new world before, which took a lot of work and time. Because the main storyline to be updated next will be carried out in the new map, and the update can only be launched after a complete picture is drawn. Now the painting is finally finished! Let's wait for a long time!

The new area contains a lot of content, dozens of new monsters, new playing methods, and a new level limit of 30!

New skills, new equipment. A lot of interesting new things!

The main line will be updated next. Currently under debugging. The main story of 6-7 chapters will be updated soon! yes! All these things will be installed in the next big update! This is very cool!

I will continue to add new content! The update speed will be faster later!