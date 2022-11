Share · View all patches · Build 9844997 · Last edited 1 November 2022 – 23:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hello. This is Kritika Global.

We will notify you in advance of the new update scheduled for November 2nd.

Through this update, two new stages and other updates are in progress.

Inspection time

Start: KST 08:00 / CET 00:00 / GMT previous day 23:00 / PST previous day 16:00

End: KST 11:00 / CET 03:00 / GMT 02:00 / PST previous day 19:00